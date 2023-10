HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to Evansville Deputy Mayor, Steve Schaefer, another Evansville park has been vandalized.

Schaefer posted these photos on social media saying, that the locks were cut off of the bathrooms at Vann Park, and that someone had destroyed the sinks and toilets as well.

Back in August, another vandalism incident occurred when someone had damaged benches, trash cans and the irrigation system at Helfrich Hills Golf Course.