EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Flourish Plant-Based Eatery announced on social media on Thursday they are here to stay!

The social media post says Flourish will remain open but will be transferring owners. There will be a brief shutdown during the changeover but then it will be open for business.

Reports say everything is working out for the new owners to have a clean slate.

Officials say Friday will be the last day the restaurant is open with the old owners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reports say there will also be new food coming but the favorite food are not going anywhere.

Flourish will also stay in the same building. The post ends with Flourish thanking all of their customers for supporting them.

More information can be found on Flourish’s Facebook page.