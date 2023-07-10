HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – EverQuote, a leading online insurance marketplace, announced on June 30 they will be exiting its health insurance vertical. As a result, the Evansville branch is set to lay off nearly 100 employees.

The layoffs are expected to happen on August 28, 2023.

Officials state the health insurance vertical includes EverQuote’s marketplace and direct to consumer agency (DTCA) serving the Medicare and “Under 65” health insurance market.

“We are making the strategic decision to exit an area that requires significant capital investment and scale to effectively compete amid an increasingly unpredictable regulatory environment,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO. “We are confident that by increasing strategic focus on our core verticals and streamlining operations, we will position EverQuote to improve financial performance and build a stronger competitive position in our chosen markets.”

“Our team remains laser focused on closely managing costs and driving operating efficiencies in the business,” said Joseph Sanborn, CFO. “We believe that the actions we are taking to streamline our operations will better position EverQuote to drive more sustainable growth and deliver a greater return on capital investment.”