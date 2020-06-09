Funeral service, burial held for George Floyd in Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — George Floyd was laid to rest at the Houston Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, June 9 next to his mother.

A private ceremony was held beforehand at Fountain of Praise church, the same place the public visitation was held on Monday.

Floyd, 46, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, will be buried next to his mother in Houston. His death sparked a global movement against police brutality and racism, along with thousands of protests around the world.

Floyd’s family spoke at the ceremony at the church, speaking of his memory and a hope for change.

“I want justice for my big brother, that’s Big Floyd. everybody knows who Big Floyd is now,” Floyd’s younger brother Philonise Floyd proclaimed, “He’s going to change the world.”

Dignitaries, celebrities and local leaders were also in attendance Tuesday, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

“In a spirit that is constructive, and not destructive…we can change the world. And I really believe that there’s a great hope here in the city and that hope is spreading nationwide,” Acevedo said, adding that change is also going to need to come from the federal level with policy, law and training.

“Our law enforcement officers should know that you need the trust of the community to be effective in law enforcement,” former Houston mayor Bill White said at the ceremony.

Texans gathered outside the cemetery Tuesday to show their respects, like several tbousand did on Monday for the public visitation.

“I’m glad to see that people of all different nationalities, all different walks of life are here, To be a part of that change, just not only for me, but for my mother for the young children out here,” said Sugarland native Kirsten Hernandez.

Houston mayor Sylester Turner declared June 9 as George Perry Floyd Day, and vowed to sign an executive order to ban chokeholds from police practice in the city by the end of the day.