Evie Sue the dog has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evie Sue, the mascot for Evansville’s anti-littering campaign, has died at the age of 13.
In 2017, Evie Sue had a tumor removed from her spleen when her heart stopped. While veterinarians were able to revive her, she soon suffered a stroke but recovered to continue inspiring others to keep Evansville beautiful.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)
