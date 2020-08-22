Evie Sue the dog has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evie Sue, the mascot for Evansville’s anti-littering campaign, has died at the age of 13.

In 2017, Evie Sue had a tumor removed from her spleen when her heart stopped. While veterinarians were able to revive her, she soon suffered a stroke but recovered to continue inspiring others to keep Evansville beautiful.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: