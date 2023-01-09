VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – If the winter weather has got you down, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has a project to help.

The Preservation Studio is located in the Indiana Room on the second floor of EVPL Central and will allow you to archive and digitize personal mementos. Some of the formats you can digitize are:

Photographic Prints

Slides

Negatives

8mm Film

VHS tapes

Audio Cassettes

Audio and Photo CDs

LP Records

Paper Documents

Letters

DVDs

The space is free to use and doesn’t require a library card. You will, however, need to complete an orientation program, sign a release form and reserve a two-hour session at least 48 hours in advance through the library’s reservation system. Sessions are limited to one a day per person however, people are welcome to reserve multiple sessions on back-to-back days.

EVPL says it will have team members available to answer questions and troubleshoot problems during the sessions. Arriving 15 minutes before your session is required along with providing your own storage media or established personal cloud account.

More information can be found here.