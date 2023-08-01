HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As a part of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Master Facilities Plan, the EVPL McCollough building will close beginning today, August 1. Over the next year or so, the facility will undergo some major renovations.

Among the projects for the McCollough branch are an updated children’s area with a new activity room and new lighting and furniture. There will also be a new meeting room and sensory room, as well as 4 new study rooms.

Officials are currently in the process of setting up a temporary library branch inside of the Washington Square Mall.