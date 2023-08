HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Several Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations are offering “back to school self care kits” for students as they transition back into the new school year.

The kits will be filled with items aimed at relaxation and fun. Kids and teens in grades K-12 can pick up a kits at EVPL Stringtown and EVPL West. Students grades 6-8 can pick up a kit at EVPL East as well.

These self-care kits will be available through August 12, while supplies last.