HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A heated legal battle between the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and the Evansville Teachers Association continues.

“We’re doubling, hope to double, from $1,500 to $3,000, a stipend which encourages those teachers to teach in some of our schools with the highest poverty levels,” says EVSC General Counsel Patrick Shoulders. “The teacher’s union believes that’s an unfair labor practice. We’re confused.”

Mark Lichtenberg, a Uniserv Director for the Indiana State Teachers Association, responds by saying, “We have absolutely no issue whatsoever increasing the amount of money going into teachers’ pockets, we fully support that. However, there’s a process for doing that and that process wasn’t followed.”

Lichtenberg says the EVSC is in violation of two state codes of collective bargaining, saying the ETA was only informed of the raise during a 6 minute phone call on May 16 with no opportunity for discussion.

“The phone call ended, and about 40 minutes later, EVSC sent the email out to affected staff saying they were increasing the stipend,” says Lichtenberg. “Those teachers want to teach, they don’t want to be bogged down in this kind of silliness,” says Shoulders.

Shoulders believes this legal process will be a detriment to EVSC educators.

“I would suspect if they were successful, they would deprive their members of a raise, that would be one thing,” explains Shoulders. “Both of us now will be required to defend ourselves before the Indiana Employment Relations Board. It’s a diversion from what needs to be taking place.”

Lichtenberg responds by saying, “It in no way asks them to tell EVSC not to pay these stipends. To the contrary, we want to get more money into our teachers’ pockets. That’s the entire goal of bargaining in the first place.”

When it comes to future bargaining, Shoulders says districts will no longer be required to have discussions related to raises or stipends, a reference to the “Education Matters” bill passed at this year’s general assembly. The bill removes the provision for discussions to take place, but the teachers association says that does not affect bargaining.

“I agree with him on one thing, and that is that he is confused,” says Lichtenberg. “We’re not filing any claim alleging a failure to discuss. We’re alleging a failure to bargain. They are two separate and distinct things in statute.”

“The whole thing, frankly, is frivolous,” says Shoulders. “We intend to seek our legal fees back for having to defend ourselves for what is, in fact, a ridiculous complaint.”