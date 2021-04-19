EVSC and VCHD to host vaccine clinics at area high schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department and EVSC are working together to bring vaccine clinics to area high schools.



These clinics will start Thursday and Friday and will be available to all eligible students.

Joe Gries of the Vanderburgh County Health Department said after the Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement that Hoosiers ages 16 and older were eligible for the vaccine, they reached out to the Evansville School Corporation and the Diocese of Evansville to see if they’d be interested in on site vaccination clinics for students.



“We’ve also teamed up with both hospitals, Deaconess and St. Vincent. So they’re going to be helping us with the Pfizer vaccine. We have to use Pfizer because that’s the vaccine that’s been rated for 16 and up,” said Gries.



The vaccine is not a requirement, however, and those under 18 must have parent’s consent. The health department is working with the schools to get information out to parents which will include a private link directly hooked to the health department’s database. This way they’ll have a heads up on the numbers and be prepared with enough vaccine



“And so then we’ll know numbers before we go Thursday and Friday, we’ll know about how many we’re going to be able to vaccinate and make sure that we bring enough vaccine for that day,” Gries said.



We spoke to one parent whose son goes to Bosse High School about the vaccine clinics coming to schools.



“I think it gives kids the chance to get it while they’re occupied at school. and it will save parents an extra trip,” said Sarah Gilley.



Once vaccinated, the students will too be required to wait 15 minutes to make sure there is no reaction. Health professionals will be right there on-hand to respond should there be any problems.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)