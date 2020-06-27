EVSC answers questions about 2020-21 school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC superintendent Dr. David Smith answered some common questions the district received from parents since the first announcement about the fall semester Tuesday.

Officials have been surveying every EVSC building to see how many students could safely fit and how to use larger spaces.

“This really is an operation in terms of how you can be an innovative school district, and we have so many folks that are outstanding thinkers and have really gone in to re-imagine what that space could look like. Next year will be a different year for us, but we’ll have a very good school year,” Smith said.

Masks will be required on buses, in hallways and potential other areas where social distancing can’t be maintained. Smith says he’s confident they can social distance in classrooms, so masks won’t be required there, but students could wear one if they want.

Smith called bussing “probably the most difficult aspect.” Buses will have seating charts and siblings will be asked to sit together. Only two students will sit in each seat and parents are asked to transport students if they can.

Before and after school care for elementary students will continue with social distancing.

Dr. Smith also appeared on InDEPTH with Brad Byrd this week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS