HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The EVSC approves funding for the purchase of land next to Harwood Career Preparatory High School.

The Board approved $105,000 to be used to purchase the land at 2905 North First Avenue

Officials say the land will provide extra space for the New Tech Institute. The extra space will be used to feature a new gym, cafeteria, and auditorium.

The added space will also expand the parking lot from 85 to 150 spaces.