HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – When the busses roll out for the first day of school, it will be the start of another year where not all the driver’s seats will be filled. It is a nationwide problem that has impacted the Tri-State since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation continues its challenge of finding drivers.

“We face that as well,” says EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg. “We’re down about 50 to 60 drivers from where we were pre-pandemic. Now, believe it or not, we’re transporting more students because we are extremely efficient now with our routing.”

According to Woebkenberg, the number of openings for drivers is lower this year, citing flexible schedules and full time benefits as the reason. That driver shortage has led to the continuation of a waitlist for students to find a seat on a bus. The EVSC says 400 students were on the list ON July 24, half of what the number was prior to the start of the school year in 2022. That number is expected to continue to drop after the new school year gets underway.

“Situations change, maybe their student’s going to be driving themselves, or going with a neighbor now,” explains Woebkenberg. “They no longer need that bus seat, so once we get an open seat, we then give it to someone on the waitlist.”

The so-called ‘Harmful Materials Law’ for Indiana presents new challenges to districts when it comes to addressing books or items that may be deemed inappropriate for students. The EVSC says there is little change to their process of reviewing such material.

“What it’s amounted to is about a dozen books that have been adjusted in terms of their availability,” says Woebkenberg. “A few of those have actually, it’s been decided, they were far outdated in their themes and have been removed from shelves. Some of them, though, what happens more often is that book then becomes accessible to students of a certain age or grade level.”

When it comes to classroom transparency, parents will soon have a new classroom tool to use. The district plans to unveil its new parent portal by the start of the school year.

“They’ll be able to access everything that they’re accustomed to in the past with this new system,” says Woebkenberg. “That way they can really stay attune with what’s going on, what’s happening with their student in the classroom.”