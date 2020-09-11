EVSC bus drivers say they are concerned over cleaning agent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — School buses are no exception to more cleaning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, some EVSC bus drivers say due to that cleaning – they have spent their days concerned for their jobs – lives and the very kids they are tasked with taking to and from school.

“I think a lot of us value our jobs and a lot of us are there because we love our jobs and because we love the kids and we want to be there for the kids but I don’t feel it is a safe environment for us to be in,” an EVSC bus driver said.

The driver is breaking her silence – saying something needs to be done about a cleaning agent they say is harmful.

We’ve changed the bus driver’s voice and aren’t identifying her. She spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.

“The problem is the bus routes being short on drivers,” the bus driver said. “There’s a time frame and they are very close in time and there’s not enough time for (the cleaner) to dry, therefore the next round of students is getting on and they are sitting in the solution, their bare skin is sitting in the solution.”

One of the cleaners used is called Sani-Kleen – and according to the safety data sheet it can cause eye irritation and if inhaled it’s recommended to move the person into fresh air.

EVSC officials say they are focused on keeping the buses sanitized and disinfected with the cleaners coming from a local vendor.

“We know by working with the manufacturer that both our sanitizer and our disinfect are safe and we are following all of the guidelines,” EVSC Public Information Officer Jason Woebkenberg said. “Certainly we know with any type of application process you could have an individual who is susceptible maybe to skin issues or breathing issues because of allergies or other conditions they have so certainly if that is the case with any of our drivers we always will work with them and make any necessary accommodations to keep them in a safe environment.”

Parents of EVSC students who ride the bus say they aren’t worried about the cleaners and are just ready for things to get back to normal.

“Nobody asked for this and I think at this time, everybody is doing what they can,” said parent Holly Edmond. “Nobody wants things to return back to normal more than these bus drivers, these teachers, and parents but I think right now in the world we live in they are just doing the best they can.”

Despite some drivers speaking out, The EVSC is looking for more bus drivers on its 200 plus routes.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)