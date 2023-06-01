HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Friday, June 16, the EVSC Foundation will host an evening at Bosse Field for all EVSC alumni and their families.

This event will be a way to connect, or reconnect, with other EVSC alumni in our area and learn about current opportunities to make a difference in our community by helping current students and educators succeed.

The event will be held during an Evansville Otters game against the Gateway Grizzlies. Tickets are $10 per person and include game entry, a meal, non-alcoholic beverages, and seating in a private area behind centerfield with party deck viewing for the game. A cash bar will be available. Stay after the game to enjoy the well-loved fireworks display that makes seeing a game at Bosse Field so special.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by June 9. To purchase tickets, visit evscfoundation.org or visit the EVSC Foundation Facebook page and find the event created for this event. For more information to help with purchasing your tickets.