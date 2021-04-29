EVSC holding hiring event for bus drivers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they need your help in hiring more school bus drivers.

A bus driver recruitment event is being held Friday at Central High School. EVSC officials say they are willing to be flexible with scheduling and have benefits for bus drivers.

“If you are one of our full time drivers or one of our full time relief drivers, in terms of working every day, it comes with full time benefits for part time hours,” says Jason Woebkenberg with the EVSC, “Because it’s about two hours in the morning and about two hours at the end of the day.

Woebkenberg says people will actually have a chance to drive a school bus with a certified trainer. This event will run from 8 a.m. until noon Friday in Central High School’s parking lot.