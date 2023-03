EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) will be hosting an induction ceremony on Tuesday for the EVSC Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. The event will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Evansville.

13 people will be inducted at the event. Among those being inducted are the Co-founder of Glory Foods Inc., Dr. Iris Cooper, and Emmy Award Winning Actress Alisha Gaddis.