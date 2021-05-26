EVSC kicks off high school graduation ceremonies

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEHT) – Pomp and circumstance ceremonies kicked off for Evansville high schools tonight– with North and Central students leading the way across that stage to get those diplomas.

Tassels were turned and caps thrown in the air here earlier tonight as students celebrated and look ahead to their futures.

But with university enrollment on the decline, we talked to students about what lies ahead for them.

“This is so exciting. You can just feel this in the atmosphere. It is truly a celebration with all of our graduates,” said EVSC’s Jason Woebkenberg.

Many students say they didn’t think they’d see an in-person ceremony come together, after all many 2020 grads didn’t get this opportunity due to COVID-19.

“I know a ton of people last year who didn’t get this opportunity. And I’m so glad we got this. I mean, this year was crazy,” said Kaylee Ivy.

COVID-19 altered our way of life, but we managed to adapt to new rules and regulations, persevere in our academics, athletics and individual pursuit.

Central graduate Londyn Morris said he plans on attending Ivy Tech.

Ivy Tech confirming that after several years of declining enrollment, it is up for next year.

“I just thought I can go to college really cheap and save money. And it’s a good education. And with colleges, how they were like virtuals on online schools, I could just go to Ivy Tech and get the same type of experience,” said Morris.

According to research from the National Student Clearinghouse, undergraduate enrollment is in its steepest decline since the pandemic began.

Students crediting scholarships for helping with any financial instability families may have faced this past year. North High School announcing tonight that 11 million dollars in scholarships were given away to students in the class of 2021.

“I think most of my friends are going off to college. A lot of people are I know, we have a lot of money altogether for Central on scholarships,” said Ivy.

Wednesday’s ceremony, a good way to celebrate the perseverance and patience the pandemic taught these students.

Commencement for New Tech, Academy of Innovative Studies and Harwood are Thursday. Reitz, Bosse and Harrison graduation ceremonies will take place Friday.