EVSC: Social distancing required at football games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Friday night lights were back across the Tri-State, but amid all the high school tradition and fun – the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.

At several EVSC football games on Friday, officials issued a reminder to students and families to stay at least six feet apart. Some students said they support the continued guidance.

“Last week we had a COVID scare at the football game because some people are irresponsible, but now I think they are enforcing social distancing and masks,” said Harrison High School Freshman Bella Thomas.

Eyewitness News cameras saw some compliance in the stands at the Harrison game, but some groups of people sat together anyway.

Meantime, across town at the Central and Bosse game – a similar sight of some people complying with social distancing.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said the limits and guidelines in place last year at football games may be close to changing.

Dr. Smith told Brad Byrd on InDepth Thursday that the stands are at 100 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines, but there’s still more work to be done.

“This week we are making certain that our student bodies are socially distanced, we did not do a very good job of that frankly last Friday,” said Dr. Smith. “We are going to do a very good job of it this Friday and I know, and I know our students can do that.”

Some students say they are willing to do anything just to get some sense of normalcy back into their lives.

“I feel that people are kind of getting back used to the swing of wearing masks all day especially because we just got a new order, to like wear them during class time,” said Harrison High School Freshman Laila McGruder “So I feel like it’s a struggle for some people, including me sometimes, but I think that’s effective.”

At least two football games were canceled this week in the Tri-State. Indiana health officials reported 211 new cases of the virus on Friday in Vanderburgh County.