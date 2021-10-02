EVSC to offer free tutoring to students through new partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announces a new program to offer students academic help. Their partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library helps students grades 6-12 receive 1-on-1 online tutoring.

Students can simply use their eAccess or EVPL library card to access free help through Tutors.com

Officials say content experts can help students after school with homework, help improve their writing skills, study for a test, and much more. Responses are extremely quick, normally within 2 minutes.

For more information, click here.