EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Students at Delaware Elementary School in Evansville are getting a new overpass along a busy street so they can safely get to their playground. The EVSC has opened bids to completely redo the overpass.

School officials say the overpass was bult in the 1980’s. After seeing the wear and tear over the years, they decided it was time to make improvements.

Jason Woebkenberg is the EVSC Chief Communication Officer. He says they decided to talk with a structural engineer to form a plan.

“You don’t just want to put paint on something if there are further improvements that need to be made. And that is what we found out in this case, so we are doing those. Then we will be doing the painting, so this overpass will be in great shape once the project is over,” he says.

The first step of the project is replacing the concrete, then replacing the overpass. School officials hope to begin work over the summer and completed by the fall.