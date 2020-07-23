EVSC urges parents to sign up for bus transportation, spots limited this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – School bus transportation will look different this year for EVSC students.

School officials are requiring parents to sign up for transportation and plans to offer Wi-Fi hot-spots for students doing remote learning.

With new school bus guidelines, there will be a maximum of two students per seat. This will lead to reduced capacity and will limit EVSC’S ability to provide transportation compared to the past.

School officials are doing their best to answer questions from parents, but as more details of reopening plans are released, there seem to be more questions.

Gina Robinson-Unger has two kids who attend EVSC schools and she’s more optimistic than fearful about sending her kids back to school.

“There’s no perfect answer, it’s obviously like a very challenging, scary thing to be trying to make decisions about,” Robinson-Unger said. “I do not think it’s going to be perfect or that it’s possible to be perfectly safe.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)