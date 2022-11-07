EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) announced a new addition to enhance safety, Rescue 3!

According to the authorities, the airport is required to have at least one vehicle ready to go 24/7/365 to meet both the needs of passengers and flight crew who frequent the airport. The new vehicle will help EVV maintain their Airport Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) Index for their commercial air carrier.

Airport officials say, “The safety of our traveling public is paramount, and we are proud of our officer, their world-class equipment and training and important safety services they provide to the airport and our community.”

Reports say having the vehicle will ensure EVV meets the requirement in order to keep passengers safe. Authorities say the trucks are one of the highest funding priorities within the FAA and with the addition of the State of Indiana funding, 95% of the truck’s cost was funded with grants.