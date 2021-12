EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Regional Airport made a big announcement Saturday.

Starting in 2022, EVV will offer 1st class flights to Chicago under American Airlines.

A spokesperson with the airport says on social media, “Book your flight to support this new offering and additional capacity, and let’s show American we mean ‘business'”.

You can visit aa.com to book an EVV flight to Chicago.