VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced two road closures, both taking place on January 9.

Both Lincoln Avenue and the northbound lane on Mesker Park Drive will close.

Officials say the Mesker lane will be closed from Bement Avenue to Wimberg Avenue for about 60 days. Flaggers will maintain one lane of traffic in the area. The closure is for the installation of a new water main.

Furthermore, Lincoln Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln for about 60 days weather permitting. Officials say the closure is due to the installation of a new waterline. Local traffic will be maintained but complete closures may be necessary at locations of active construction. The detour route for through traffic is South Green River Road, the Lloyd Expressway and South Burkhardt Road.

Officials urge all drivers to use caution and drive slowly in these areas for the safety of the construction workers.

More information can be found here.