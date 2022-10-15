EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there will be lane restrictions and closures along S. Barker Ave. between Claremont Ave. and B Street.

Officials say this will start on October 17 and will last for about 40 days depending on the weather. The closure will also include the intersection of Barker Ave. and Ray Becker Parkway.

Reports say the intersection of Ray Becker and Claremont will remain open. EWSU says the closures are related to a Refresh Evansville water main improvement project.

More information can be found here.