EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) have announced revisions to their Bill Relief program that was previously announced.

The first change is that the monthly credit is changing from $3 to $10 a month. This credit is applied to the eligible customers bill if they apply to the program. It lasts one year and is meant to offset the cost of the 2022 water rate increase that will go into effect July 1.

The second change to the program is the eligibility requirements have been changed. Requirements will now exclude County residents.

Those who are eligible can apply here.