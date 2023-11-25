EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With Thanksgiving over and the leftovers put away, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held an oil and grease drop-off event.

Residents could bring their used cooking oil to the Sunrise Pump Station downtown and get rid of it for free on Saturday.

Officials urge people not to put their grease down their drains.

That can cause major clogs, damage to the sewer system and lead to costly repairs.

“Any time you put that down the drain it’s gonna mix with leaves and debris and other stuff and create, everybody’s seen the fatbergs. We’ve got them here. We have crews that go out every year and have to jet those lines to get all that cleared up,” said Matt McBride with EWSU. “So, this is preventing sewer overflows. Every bit of grease that you can dispose of properly, it has an impact on the amount of overflows that we could potentially have.”

He says if you have a small amount of used oil, let it cool and then put it in the garbage.