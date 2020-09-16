EWSU looks to make bills easier for customers to understand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In an attempt to make utility usage billing easier to understand for customers, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is moving to smaller units of measurement.

Billing will now look at every 100 gallons instead of 1,000.

EWSU says customers will see more consistent billing from month-to-month and less fluctuation in the monthly amount due.

Under the current 1,000-gallon billing method, a customer that uses 950 gallons of water in one month would have that usage carried over to the next month, resulting in one month with the customer being charged zero water usage and then the subsequent month seeing the usage roll over.

Under the new 100-gallon billing method, that same customer would be charged for 900 gallons of water usage (rounding down) and the extra 50 gallons would roll over to the next billing cycle, which EWSU says will result in more consistent billing.

For more information, visit www.ewsu.com and click on “Understanding Your Bill.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)