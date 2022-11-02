EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility put out a traffic alert on Wednesday.

Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru traffic from Schutte Road to County Road 1200 E starting November 9. The closures will be in place for about 16 days depending on inclement weather.

Reports say there will be barricades and “Road Closed” and “Detour” signs placed near Broadway and Strueh Hendricks Roads with no traffic allowed.

According to the authorities the closure is for the installation of a new water main. More information can be found here.