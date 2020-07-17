Ex-Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison on sex crime charge

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2014 file photo, Miss Kentucky Ramsey Carpenter participates in the Miss America Shoe Parade at the Atlantic City boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. Bearse, crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 under her maiden name of Carpenter, who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher, was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was also sentenced to an additional 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life, according to Kanawha Assistant Prosecutor Meshell Jarrett. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Miss Kentucky who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher has been sentenced to prison.

News outlets report 29-year-old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse received her two-year sentence in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Tuesday. The former middle school educator pleaded guilty to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in 2019.

Authorities said Bearse admitted to exchanging photos with the student on Snapchat between August and October 2018. Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 in the Miss America pageant. She said Tuesday that she accepted “full responsibility” for her actions.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: