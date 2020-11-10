Exclusive: 911 caller reacts to Sunday’s deadly officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Officers continue their investigation into a deadly police action shooting near downtown on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the 1100 block of Cherry Street around 8:15 p.m., where a woman said a man was in her backyard, threatening to shoot her dog.

The woman who called 911 is now breaking her silence in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News.

“My ten year old son opened the door to a man armed in our backyard threatening our family dog,” she said. “(My son) then slammed the door and turned around to me and he was frozen in fear and couldn’t even speak to me.”

The woman didn’t want to go on camera but says she had to make a quick decision to protect herself and her family.

“I was fearful for my children’s lives, our lives, and the neighboring lives around us,” she said. “We had no idea, I’ve never dealt with a situation like this before.”

The caller says she saw the man – now identified as 33-year-old Rodriguez Duandre Pam berating her dog – Pam reportedly told the dog to stop barking – using profanity — but that’s when things got out of hand.

“I yelled at him to get out of my yard and at that time he turned and pointed the gun my way and I told him the dog’s on a chain please leave the yard, he’s not going to do nothing to you, and I was then forced to shut the door,” she said.

Fearing for the lives of four young children inside the home, she made a frantic call to 911, but now a day later – a family grieving – and a neighborhood shaken to its core.

“I’m just sorry that they are having to deal with a loss,” the caller said. “I didn’t ask for this. I only did what I had to do because of the small children in the home.”

The caller says she wishes this wasn’t the final outcome.

“I do want to just ask everyone involved in this to just come together and pray for their family and mine, as we are all traumatized and hurting from the situation,” she said.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says an autopsy on the victim was scheduled for late Monday afternoon. Evansville Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)