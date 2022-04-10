EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 555th home Sunday, but this one is special. The home was built on the same property where sister Jane McClure grew up with her four sisters.

The McClure family decided to sponsor the home after meeting the homeowner Dorothy at a dedication several years ago. Today, they are looking back at the old memories and celebrating the new ones.

“There is no greater feeling to think that the homeowner, Dorthy is going to have a house on this property where we grew up,” says Jane McClure.

Along with the ceremony, Dorothy also received several gifts to help jumpstart being a homeowner, including a bible, tool box and a bookshelf with a few books for her daughter.