EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The House of Bread and Peace, a women’s and children’s homeless shelter in Evansville, has faced a lot of trials and tribulation. As Eyewitness News celebrated Founder’s Day of Caring, our team went to work to ease the burden of the shelter.

“We’re very grateful that you guys chose us for the Founder’s Day of Caring,” says Executive Director of House of Bread and Peace Shelbie Auberry.

The volunteer effort is an initiative from our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, where stations across the country give back to local non-profit groups in their local communities. This year, Eyewitness News selected the House of Bread and Peace. After recent water damage in March, the shelter’s task list quickly added up. Auberry says this volunteer effort was a welcome site.

“After we experienced a flood, we had furniture on our front porch,” explains Auberry. “This is the first time I’ve seen the front porch, probably since that happened.” Auberry adds, “Reducing the clutter and the mess and also the painting that’s going on, and the bright gray color that we’re doing, it leads to an environment where people can more easily heal your environment, is really powerful in the healing process.”

Also on hand to feed volunteers and shelter residents was Larry Brandon, owner of Larros Like That. Before owning his own food truck, Brandon himself experienced homelessness, witnessing his mother’s abusive relationship.

“I have been in a lot of women’s shelter over my time,” says Brandon, “and I look at it as we all need help sometimes.”

Now, volunteer efforts help sustain a shelter and a system that has helped so many.

“My momma got 27 years clean with narcotics anonymous coming out of the women’s shelter, so I can’t knock it at all,” says Brandon.

These efforts will go beyond Founder’s Day, as Auberry says less clutter will open space for 4 additional beds at the shelter.

“We have experienced an increase in homelessness since Covid happened,” explains Auberry, “so it is really important that we’re opening up our space and our capacity to serve people as much as we can.”

More information about the House of Bread and Peace shelter can be found on their website by clicking here.