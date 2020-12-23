Eyewitness News delivers Christmas cards to WWII vet

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – A 99-year-old Ferdinand man was looking for some holiday cheer and reached out right here to Eyewitness News. He just had one Christmas wish and that was to receive holiday cards to help pass the time. We asked and you delivered.

Leroy Haug told us a bit of his story in the letter. He served in World War Two and earned two Purple Hearts. He also shared that he lost his wife in August telling us this Christmas won’t have the same magic.

Anchor Shelley Kirk was able to drop that hefty box of cards, artwork and letters to Haug, Wednesday.

“I want thank everybody for being so nice to me and sending all these cards,” he said.

“Stay warm and know that you’re cared about. Have a very happy New Year too,” read one of the cards.

Haug especially enjoyed opening ones sent in from kids, they sent colorful artwork and notes to lift his spirits. So with this year being extra tough for Haug, the outpouring of support seemed to show him how much people care.

Haug said he can’t wait to go through all the letters. He hopes to write back to as many letters as possible. If you’d like to send some Christmas cheer his way, send your cards or letters to our station. We will see to it that he receives it.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

