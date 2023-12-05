HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – For the first time at the 2024 Owensboro Air Show, the United States Air Force and United States Navy will join forces.

Officials state the Air Force announced Tuesday morning at the International Council of Airshows conference in Las Vegas, the F-35A Lightning Demo Team will join forces with the Blue Angels.

“I am thrilled to have the F- 35A Lightning Demo team joining our 2024 show. The air show has grown over the years to draw the best performers in the world. Having the F-35A Lightning Demo Team join the Navy Blue Angels will provide another incredible show for our spectators from all over the country,” said Tim Ross, City of Owensboro Director of Public Events.

Officials also state this will be the first time the F-35A Lightning Demo Team has ever performed at the Owensboro Air Show. Additional performers that will be joining the Blue Angels and the F-35A Demo Team September 13 – 15, 2024 at the Owensboro Air Show will be announced in the coming weeks