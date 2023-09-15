HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Natalie Rascher is set to receive another endorsement today in her bid to become Evansville’s next mayor, and the city’s first female mayor.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 will officially endorse Rascher during a news conference later today. Last month, the F.O.P. came out with its preferred list of candidates for the November 7 election, which included Rascher, but today she officially recieves the F.O.P.’s backing.

Rascher has previously been endorsed by the Evansville Professional Firefighters Local 357.