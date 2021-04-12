Fact sheet: American Jobs Plan by state

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House released state-by-state fact sheets that highlight investments proposed by President Biden in the American Jobs Plan. The fact sheets highlight the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, the billions of dollars required for water infrastructure, among other infrastructure needs.

All three of our states received a C- grade on their Infrastructure Report Card.

The Biden administration says the $2-trillion plan will invest in manufacturing, research and development and create new jobs for American workers rebuilding roads and bridges.

Republicans aren’t happy with the high price tag. Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) says further U.S. debt will create a disadvantage against China, allowing that country to become a true superpower.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)