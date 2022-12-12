FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – As winter comes skating into the Midwest, Fairfield is waiting with mugs of hot chocolate and a Christmas train!

The city of Fairfield is hosting their Christmas market complete with ice skating on December 16 at 5 p.m. and December 17 & 18 at 6 p.m. Admission will be $5. There will also be a trackless train along with food.

Fairfield Memorial Hospital will be serving hot chocolate. There will also be local vendors to shop from to complete your Christmas shopping. The event will take place in the city parking lot, east of the post office next to the ice rink.

