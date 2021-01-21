Fairfield Memorial Hospital reports no major issues with vaccines, ready to receive more

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- The question many are asking is when they can receive the vaccine. Staff members at Fairfield Memorial Hospital said they’ve been doing very well so far in vaccinating those eligible. Lance Endsley, the director of pharmacy, said these shipments they receive come to the Wayne County Health Department. From there, they transfer the proper amount of vaccine to the hospital.

“We have also been responsible for drawing up all the doses for the nursing staff to administer. So that’s been another big step just making sure everything is ready to go and all the supplies that they’re going to be able to draw all those doses,” Endsley said.

Hollie Barrett, the hospital’s director of physician practices, said they’ve been vaccinating certain people at the hospital and it’s gone well so far.

“We have done multiple vaccine clinics for our hospital personnel and staff members directly working with COVID-19 and our direct care workers,” Barrett said.

Barrett said the goal moving forward is for the hospital to start receiving shipments and to be cleared to start vaccinating those patients. Barrett said staff they’ve vaccinated so far have not reported major issues or concerns in health after receiving the vaccine, meaning it’s highly encouraged for everyone to sign up to receive when the time is right.

“We really look forward to the opportunity to start giving the vaccine to those patients. We have a lot of patients calling and requesting that and I look forward to being able to share with them when we can do that and scheduling our patients in to start that,” Barrett said.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)