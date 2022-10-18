EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – With flu season approaching, many people are looking to avoid getting sick. The Edwards County Farm Bureau is ready to help.

They announced a “Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic” in collaboration with the Edwards County Health Office to help people get their flu shots. The event will take place at the Edwards County Fairgrounds on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is available to people who have private insurance, Medicare and private pay only. The cost for private pay is $30 for a low dose and $65 for a high dose for those aged 65 and older.

Officials ask you bring your insurance card, stay in your car, to wear short sleeves and follow traffic flow signs. More information can be obtained by calling the Edwards County Health Office at 445-2615.