HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Day 5 of the 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is already here, and Eyewitness News’ Joe Bird has the rundown on what to look out for today at the festival.

You can see the full list of events below:

Half-pot sales: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Music of Tony Henning: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All rides open: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Amateur Hour Finals: 7:00 p.m.

Music of Terry Lee and His Million Dollar Band: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The half-pot total broke $1 million last night as well, and is only expected to grow as the festival enters its final days.