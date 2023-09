HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – We are officially one week away from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville, and the rides are already rolling in.

This year’s festival will feature 34 rides.

Festival officials are reminding those wanting to ride a ride to check height requirements and the number of tickets each ride costs before buying a ticket or wristband.

If the ride requires an adult to be with a child, the adult will also need tickets in order to ride.