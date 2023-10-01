HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Starting Monday, shuttles to and from the Fall Festival begin. A lunch and evening shuttle service will be available all week.

The lunch shuttle will operate between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., stopping at the CK Newsome Center every 30 minutes.

Standard fees are required for the shuttle.

An evening express shuttle will also be available from 5:15 until 10:30 Monday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

That route will start at Lynch Road. Both routes will drop off at the corner of West Franklin and Wabash Avenue.