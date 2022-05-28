MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Pre-Memorial Day event was held Saturday afternoon at Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville, Ky.

An official with the event says Madisonville native and actor Darryl Van Leer presented Ray Charles’ rendition of “America the Beautiful” in musical tribute to honor of all those who have gone before us. Van Leer also presented a skit portraying African American Frederick Douglass in ” The Long Road”.

Later during the event, a motorcade was driven to Elliott Memorial Gardens Cemetery where retired Army Veteran Harry Bowles Jr. presented a solute in honor of all veterans who have passed.

According to officials, children placed American flags on every veteran’s grave throughout the cemetery following the salute.