TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- A solemn procession worked its way through the streets of Tell City today for slain officer Heather Glenn.

Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Dozens of families lined the streets, waving flags and raising their hands as a sign of respect as the hearse passed by.

“Right now, Heather is looking down at us and she is happy that she is not forgotten,” says Frank Germano, who was one of the officers’ friends.

Germano knew Glenn for over two decades and says she left a big footprint in Tell City. He says she would go out of her way to talk to people, including him.

“I am sad and upset because I lost a good friend. She treated everyone like a human being. She bent over backwards for anybody, whether she was on duty or off duty. She did everything she could to help the people of Tell City,” he says.

The community continues to support her, her family, and the police department. As the procession made its way down to the funeral home, people waved and shared memories.

“I had seen her last Friday with her big cop group. They were eating and I said hello to her and she asked how I was doing,” says Kalea Jones, who works at a restaurant in Tell City.

Jones says she knew Glenn for several years and adds her uncle and Glenn were close friends.

“They were like cop buddies and they would always ride together and do stuff together. He would always call her every day and ask how she was doing,” she says.

Some residents who came to the procession did not know Glenn personally but knew of the impact she had on the community.

“We very much appreciate the sacrifice and bravery of the police in this community,” says Steve and Arlene Sunter.

The couple moved from Las Vegas to Tell City about two years ago. They say the support for Glenn has been overwhelming.

“We have been getting messages on social media from out of town… even just driving down the road here, you are seeing different signs and people out in their yards waving American flags,” the couple says.

Several law enforcement agencies came from around the state to participate in the procession. Some traveled from Washington and Columbus, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Tell City High School Auditorium, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023, and from 9:00 am until service time on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Tell City Auxiliary Gym.