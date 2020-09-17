Families discuss potential Halloween plans

(WEHT)– For months the world has been dealing with the impact of COVID-19. The pandemic has had a major impact on events and celebrations. The question is being asked. Will there be trick or treating in October.

Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box still does not have an answer, “I think that it’s a little bit early to tell where we’ll be in late October. But I think if a city or county’s numbers are low then they can have Halloween, safely.”

Parents we spoke with say they aren’t worried about going door to door this year.

“I think that we’re just going to be careful and I’m going to let them do it.” Rick Stephens is a father of two. He says although they plan to celebrate this year things will look a little different.



“The kids are not going to touch the candy. They’re just going to have it dropped in their bags,” Stephens explains. “And when we get home, my wife and I are going to put on gloves put on hand sanitizer do whatever we have to do and we’re going to clean the candy before the kids have access to it.”

The candy company, Hershey launched a website that maps out how to trick-or-treat safely in every county in the U.S. The map is color-coded to display the COVID-19 risk level in the area.

For example, Posey and Warrick counties are labeled red, while Vanderburgh shows orange.

In Kentucky, Union County is red, while Henderson and Daviess counties are orange. Red is the color indicating high case numbers.

“Halloween is one of those things while celebrating you’re typically already wearing a mask,” Payton Ford, the owner of Ghostly Productions in Owensboro, says. The Halloween themed store is all set up for business. Taking requests for their most popular costume.



“Michael Meyers, those are always big. Creepy clowns, those are always big,” Ford explains.



As of now, local government in the Tri-State hasn’t announced a plan for restrictions on Halloween.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)