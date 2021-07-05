Family and friends wonder about loved one’s disappearance

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– It was a weekend meant for being with loved ones and celebrating July 4th. But one tristate family didn’t have that luxury this year. It’s been three years since Donnie Westfall went missing, and now, that same family wonders what happened to 17 year-old Haylee House-Dispenza, who went missing on July 2nd. EPD reports she was last seen at Turoni’s on Weinbach. Dispenza’s cousin, Cassi Meyer, said they don’t know what happened to her.

“I think we all have multiple theories. I’m not sure where she’s at. She’s a child. She’s not somewhere without an adult. Someone has her somewhere. Obviously and hopefully praying that they are taking care of her wherever she is at,” Meyer said.

Meyer, other family members, and Haylee’s friends are left wanting to receive a phone call, or some kind of sign that she’s okay. Meyer said EPD, other law enforcement throughout the tristate, and New York law enforcement are involved- since Haylee’s dad lives in New York. Friends said they’re making flyers to hang around Newburgh and Evansville.

“Well if anybody has seen her, please with everything in me, reach out. Reach out so we can get her back home. It would mean everything- that’s all we want,” Tai Jones, one of Haylee’s friends, said.

“Please continue to talk about it and try getting the word out,” Hope Evans, another friend, said.

This group said they just want to see Haylee come home safe.

“We’re going to continue to share and look for you until we know you’re home safe,” Caitlin Rice, another friend, said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Spencer with EPD at 812-774-5069.