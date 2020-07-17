Family asking for help locating missing loved one

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A family begging for answers refuses to give up the search for their missing loved one. Dawnita Wilkerson has been missing since Sunday, June 21st.

Her family gathered for an update from the police on their investigation.

“We’re just wanting her to come home,” Kiahnna Wilkerson, her daughter says.



They haven’t heard from Dawnita Wilkerson since Father’s Day. They began to ask questions when she didn’t call like usual. That’s when Faye Cardin began to worry, “it’s not like her to get in touch with somebody.”

But when a day went by and no one had heard from her they went to the police.

“I started a chart of when it the last time you talked with her, I talked to her, her kids talked to her so we could tell when the last time someone spoke to her,” another aunt, Nora Martin says.

Then their search started. The family says Wilkerson was last seen leaving the house she was staying in near the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue and just down the street from that house, more fliers asking for information on her location.

Wilkerson’s family pile into one home to hear an update from the police. Detective Dexter Wolf explains what’s going on to the family, “this is an active investigation.”

Eyewitness News Miranda Meister was there as detective Wolf spoke to the family, he asked her not to report most of what he told them.

Wolf explains they’ve listed Wilkerson on the national missing persons database and other databases.

But for Kiahnna Wilkerson, one of Dawnita’s six kids, she’s trying to hold it together for her younger siblings, “I don’t want to think like that, that she isn’t coming home, but I’m not going to stop looking for her.”

Kiahnna wants her mom to know how much she misses her, “I’m not going to stop looking for you and I just hope that you’re okay wherever you’re at.”

Anyone with information about Dawnita Wilkerson is asked to call Evansville police or the anonymous WeTip line at 1-800-782-7463.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)