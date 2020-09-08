Family gathers on Labor Day to remember Owensboro shooting victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — More than three weeks since a 15-year-old Owensboro boy was shot to death, his mother is still searching for answers.

Nancy Henry says since the death of her son Corban, the past few weeks have taken their toll on her health, but she says she wants justice for her son now more than ever.

On this Labor Day, Henry is visiting her son — at his gravesite.

She hasn’t eaten much and barely sleeps, but she spent her day planting flowers along with Corban’s girlfriend and other relatives at his final resting place – preparing the area for his tombstone.

The family still keeps asking one question: who killed Corban?

“I would like the suspect/suspects to come forward and to tell the entire truth about their part because now is the time to come forward and tell us what happened,” Henry said.

It was a quiet August night around 10:30 p.m. near Owensboro’s downtown – when gunshots rang out in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street killing 15-year-old Henry in what is still an open homicide investigation.

“I know the (police) care and there are two other OPD officers who do care and they came to the candle lighting but the rest of the officers don’t know my son’s name, don’t know the name of the suspect and aren’t aware of the situation,” Henry said. “(The suspects) are still on the streets and it is really dangerous for the kids that are out here because the suspects are making threats to the kids that are snitching.”

The family says they believe someone knows who pulled the trigger.

“There’s kids out there that know something and they are too afraid to say anything, and they are all worried about this snitch thing, they need to get over that,” Corban’s adopted grandmother Marilyn Staples said. “I’m talking to all the people out there, I hope you hear this, I have lived in this town for 65 years, I am 65 years old and this is my hometown, they need to get this solved, and get the guns off the street., because it could be any one of these children.”

Owensboro Police Detectives say they are waiting on forensic evidence to process from the state’s crime lab which could take weeks, if not months.

If you have any information please call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)